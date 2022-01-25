Public safety departments are among the many agencies, schools and businesses in the area struggling to deal with the extraordinarily contagious nature of COVID-19 in its omicron variant form.
The lobby of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office was closed Monday, Jan. 24, due to lack of staffing. And Norrie Gregoire, director of corrections, told Walla Walla County Commissioners jail staff keep getting hit with positive COVID-19 tests, including two employees on Sunday.
While employees are tired, they are committed and picking up shifts for each other as much as possible, Gregoire said.
His office did reach out to Washington State Penitentiary to seek additional staff coverage through mutual aid but was unsuccessful, he told commissions during the Monday weekly department updates.
The prison is facing its own employee shortage, Gregoire said. The Department of Corrections' COVID-19 bulletin on Monday, Jan. 24, listed 106 active staff cases at the Penitentiary and 483 active cases among the inmates.
Walla Walla County Jail administrators were facing the possibility of having to shut the facility’s kitchen down but were able to pull people from other positions to keep it running. As well, the county can now order prepackaged cold meals from the state’s Correctional Industries, should that card need to be played, Gregoire said.
Another possibility is copying the Penitentiary in using “kitchen-trained” volunteers, he said.
Multiple closures of public offices and businesses in the area due to illness have been posted on social media this month.
Last week, Columbia Rural Electric Association posted on Facebook that its office is closed to the public until Feb. 6 due to increased COVID-19 numbers in the area. And on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Walla Walla Montessori preschool announced that with 80% of its students out sick, the school will not reopen until Jan. 31.
Current virus data is not showing relief on the immediate horizon. Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the county’s public health director, noted on Monday that most counties in the United States continue to be at high infection transmission rates and that more than 95% of those cases are caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Areas of the country that were first hit by the enormous spike in virus numbers are beginning to see some decrease, but the downward slope may be slower than the upward line was, Kaminsky said.
It has been very difficult to gather both federal and state data recently, including hospital and death information. His department is continuing to press for more detailed data from Providence St. Mary Medical Center, including if patients are being admitted “with” or “for” COVID-19 and how complete they are in being vaccinated.
For now, Walla Walla County is seeing about 200 new cases of the infection per day. Out of five vaccination clinics last week, 224 shots were given, and just eight were initial doses.
The Department of Community Health is doing about 1,100 tests for the virus per week, and things are still likely to be trending upward here, Kaminsky said.
“I know tension and levels of stress are the highest they’ve been.”
Walla Walla Public Schools is running out of testing supplies, Kaminsky confirmed to Commissioner Greg Tompkins.
“We do understand the importance of keeping kids in schools,” the director told commissioners, noting it is a balancing act of trying to do so while also prioritizing school-wide health.
“We do have ideas about keeping up.”
In Umatilla County, the exponential growth of COVID-19 appears to be slowing, Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said.
He cannot, however, put total faith in Oregon Health Authority’s numbers, Fiumara said Monday.
“Home tests are not captured in those. So did the increase slow because we are starting to get there? Or because that’s all the system could grab?”
The virus continues to affect school districts in the county, many of which have had to adjust bus schedules and routes and reschedule athletic events. One district, which Fiumara declined to name, reached out to public health officials to ask just when they should close the doors with 35 staff and 24% of students out sick.
“The answer is, ‘When you can’t safely operate.’ If you have the staff to stay open, go for it. If you can’t, close. Go to online versus an in-person teacher.”
The county is doing between 850-1,000 vaccinations a week. A recent vaccination and testing event sponsored by the state and heavily advertised drew only 129 vaccine seekers and 55 people asking to be tested, Fiumara said.
“It’s a little frustrating for us. We get all these calls about where to get a test … What they really can’t find is the one they can do in their living room and they can get the results in 15 minutes.”
Oregon has purchased 6 million home tests, but those will be distributed to targeted populations, such as people in congregate living situations and employees of public safety agencies, he said.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Jan. 24:
- 683 new cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- 1,977 active cases; 486 of those numbers are from men living at Washington State Penitentiary, up from 160 last week.
- 14 Walla Walla County, three Umatilla County and three "other county" residents are hospitalized; five are unvaccinated.
- 118 deaths.
- 12,729 total cases.
- Test positivity rate is 70%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Jan. 25:
- 209 new cases.
- 190 deaths.
- 20,243 total cases, up from 18,591 last week.
Numbers for Columbia County, Jan. 24:
- 55, up by 30 from last week.
- 48 total hospitalizations, the same as last week.
- 10 deaths total.
- 474 total cases, up from 458 last week.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
