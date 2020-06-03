The show, or Fair, must go on regardless of COVID-19, according to officials who have started a task force and a “fluid” plan on how to hold the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days should the county remain in some sort of lockdown.
The COVID-19 Management Implementation Plan was presented at Monday’s Walla Walla County Commissioner meeting by Fair board Secretary Shane Laib. It is meant to allow for this year’s Fair in some capacity, although commissioners said they hope to then be through Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase “Safe Start” plan for reopening after COVID-19.
“Obviously, this year things could be slightly different, but our goal is that the result is not the elimination of the Fair,” the draft plan stated. “It is also important to understand the impacts and ramifications if the fair does not happen, as much as it is to understand the potential impacts if it does happen.”
Commissioners and the newly-chosen Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Health & Safety Task Force will have an online workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday to further discuss the management plan. No decisions will be made there. But the Fair’s fate is expected to be officially determined June 8.
Laib reiterated Monday the plan is “fluid,” and meant to change as the county goes through Inslee’s plan for reopening.
He said he and the five other task force members looked to statistics from last year’s Fair to determine what might happen if the event is canceled. Financial losses could include: $65,500 to local nonprofits for contracted services; $644,000 to youth from their animal auctions; $275,000 from nonprofit food booths; $40,100 in money not awarded to the 8,889 exhibitors for their 14,107 entries; and more than $1.2 million in county revenue from sponsorships, concessions, gate receipts, camping and more.
There were other losses, too.
“Ultimately, the gathering of a community, the Walla Walla Valley, would be lost for 2020, further escalating the mental and emotional stress with the whole process of dealing with COVID-19,” the plan stated. “This is not the opinion of one person, but a reflection of social media, letters to the editor and emails that are currently circulating.”
Holding the Fair during any of Inslee’s four phases would include physical well-being protections, such as temperature checks for all staff and volunteers who would enter through a designated area, the plan said.
It also breaks down guidelines for virtually anyone participating in the Fair, such as Davis Shows, which provides the carnival attractions. The operator would be held to professional industry guidelines for COVID-19 and present its plan to officials to operate.