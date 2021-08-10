William Salgado looked mildly incredulous at nurse Kristy Capps’ assurance that he was done.
Salgado, 45, had just received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the mobile medical van parked — just like any other vendor — at Walla Walla’s famed Food Truck Night.
“That’s it?” he asked Capps, wiping away a tear of relief and looking at his arm.
“And I’ve been waiting a year to get a shot?”
Salgado and his family have plenty of reasons to cry over COVID-19. On May 4, 2020, William’s father, Armando Salgado, was the first Walla Walla resident to die after getting the virus.
William Salgado hadn’t seen his dad for 20 years, he recalled while sitting outside the mobile clinic.
“Then I only had him for two years here before he died,” he said, adding he had lost two other family members in a six-month period.
Still, William Salgado hesitated to get vaccinated against the virus, unsure if the vaccine could really work. His wife, who works at Family Medical Center, has been equally hesitant. The couple believe there hasn’t been enough information about the vaccine itself presented to sway them, he said.
But his children have been pushing at him to go on and get the shot, he said with a smile. “They didn’t want me to get sick.”
Even so, it took the words of his boss at the house painting company where he works to fully change the man’s mind.
“He said, ‘If you want to keep working here, you have to get the shot.’”
William Salgado was far from alone the evening of Monday, Aug. 9.
As all kinds of aromas from about a dozen food vendors wafted over Burwood Brewing Company’s grounds near the airport, employees of Providence Population Health warmly greeted people approaching the big blue and green mobile medical clinic.
Many were there to present a filled-out vaccination card to be entered into drawings for cash prizes, giddily flashing their proof before heading off to beer, live music by Big Font and food options.
Others, however, had come to get vaccinated against the virus that’s risen again like a vampire in a horror movie, unable to be fully killed.
Population Health manager Becky Betts, in a bright pink scrub shirt and face mask, was finding hope — again — at the turnout Food Truck Night was delivering.
Healthcare providers like herself are burnt into exhausted crisps by the continuing pandemic and vaccination resistance, she said.
“Last summer, I gave it my all. I said, ‘We can do this,’ and here we are again. This really is a pandemic of the unvaccinated … We just want people to meet us halfway.’”
Like caregivers are known to do, however, her crew has now stepped far over the halfway point to meet people where they are with popup shot clinics, Betts said.
“In the days of the mass vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds, we had thousands of people. Now it’s five or six. We count every one as a victory.”
Population Health has collaborated with Walla Walla Immigration Rights Coalition to gain more such victories. On Tuesday, Aug 10, the team will be at Prescott’s city park, offering free swimming and free vaccinations. Other events planned include block parties, Betts said.
Melissa Adams is part of Betts’ outreach team. As a social worker, part of her job is to listen to people who are confused or anxious about getting vaccinated, Adams said.
“We’re finding for a lot of people, it’s a fear of needles.” she said.
“People are welcome to come in and talk over their vaccination hesitation.”
Daphne Smith sought solid vaccine information from her doctor, a move she recommends for everyone with questions.
With a history of severe and scary reactions to medical treatments that require more than an initial dose, it was important to Smith and her physician that she choose the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine formula for COVID-19.
That, plus Pfizer and Moderna vaccine formulas were on tap for the night.
Smith, 35, works as a medical assistant in family medicine and now must get vaccinated under Providence Health System’s mandatory vaccination rule rolled out last week. Not that she hadn’t planned to, but aligning the local availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and her schedule had proven difficult.
This night checked the right boxes, though.
“Here you can come get your tacos and a shot,” Smith said, laughing.
And people can talk to local medical providers face-to-face at such events, she added.
“It’s been really hard to get in touch with the health department and get questions answered. I know they’ve been slammed but here, having people just be people you can talk to … This is a community setting and people can get information they need.”
Or the chance to make grandma happy. Angelo Osorio, 16, said if he showed up in the newspaper, that would definitely happen in his family.
“She’ll buy 15 copies and make him a scrapbook,” his mom, Vanessa Mata, said.
Angelo meant to get his COVID-19 vaccination at school, but he forgot to take the proper paperwork with him then, he said.
For Mata, having the vaccination clinic at Burwood was about more than convenience. It offered a measure of relief with the mother of four children.
“Especially with school starting up. This is an extra layer of protection. I don’t want my kids home from school. Not me, not again.”
Twenty or so feet away, Fiasco Wood Fired pizza owner Tom Bennett was putting his dough where his beliefs are.
Anyone getting vaccinated could have a full pizza for free, easing the pain of the jab.
By presenting proof of getting dosed, the harder choice was deciding between the Fiasco’s signature fig jam, rosemary and roasted garlic, the margherita or Mama’s Lil’ Peppers pizza pies.
The Walla Walla-based pizzeria is entirely mobile, dependent on Betty, a 1955 Ford flatbed truck sporting a shiny, merlot-colored cab. Betty now holds all the pizza cookery magic in the mini barn on her back, Bennett said, waving his arm toward the truck.
Offering free pizza was an impulsive decision — it would end up being a $277 tab — and one he regretted not at all, he added.
“We thought it would be fun to reward people for doing that.”
Burwood Brewing co-owner Jennifer Marshall was keeping a watchful eye over the mellow crowd.
Marshall had considered canceling the event, given the rise of COVID-19 case numbers in this area, she said. But as she worked with the health department, they all reached a decision to make the night a go.
“I didn’t want to cancel that clinic,” Marshall said, with a nod toward the big van.
“And people are happy, people are being cautious. And it’s not 100-plus degrees outside.”
Being at Food Truck Night, with the scent of delicious food, really beats setting up a vaccine clinic in the hospital, Population Health pharmacist Amanda Johnson said.
“It’s really awesome to see people out here getting vaccinated and know that desire hasn’t died.”
By the end of the night, 24 first doses had been given and 30 shots in all, Betts said.
Her team has been invited to come again for the Sept. 6 food event, and they are “over the moon,” she said.
“One guy said he hadn’t been vaccinated because it hasn’t been easy. His wife told him, ‘We’re going to get food, and you’re getting your shot.’
“That proves a point — you have to meet people where they’re at, which happens a lot in health care.”