Umatilla County Health Department is reporting 53 new cases of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 238 people with active cases of the disease currently.
Those numbers show an additional 163 people have been diagnosed with the disease since June 19.
Another 29 people are expected to get that diagnosis, officials said.
Since February there have been 399 residents test positive for the coronavirus, and 186 who have recovered. Six people are now in the hospital with the illness; there have been four deaths from COVID-19.
Oregon is reporting 7,818 state residents have been or are expected to be diagnosed with the illness, and 202 deaths.
Walla Walla County officials today posted an increase of four more people with positive test results for COVID-19, making an overall count of 152 cases of people with the disease since March.
The county had reported 143 overall cases on Monday.
There are 29 people with active cases of the coronavirus, all isolating at home, according to the county.
The Burbank area has three more residents and the city of Walla Walla has one more resident diagnosed with COVID-19 since Thursday, data shows.