Summer Parkways spirit goes on with interactive challenges

Summer Parkways 2020 is just around the corner!
The fun will begin on Sunday despite COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, which means no physical presence for the event this year.
Instead of just one day of activities, you can participate by joining in the Summer Parkways Scrabble and the Summer Solstice Spin challenges to get out, get active and earn entries to win great prizes for three full weeks!
For all the details, visit the Summer Parkways social media page at ubne.ws/2ZOZc7R.
Events like Summer Parkways have been popular in some countries for decades.
La Ciclovia was one of the first events to set the example for this movement.
Started in 1974, it is still held in Bogotá, Colombia, every Sunday and holiday. In Bogotá, more than 70 miles of streets are closed or have lanes reduced.
In the place of cars, runners, cyclists, walkers, strollers and skaters of all ages are moving along and having fun.
Yoga, aerobics and dance classes are also offered.
Music and vendors round out the activities, and La Ciclovia has become a wonderful community tradition.
There is a strong emphasis on equal access, and participation is free. By closing the streets to cars, that space is now dedicated to the people to get out and get moving. For a great video to learn more, see ubne.ws/2XVx3cL.
The idea of Summer Parkways in Walla Walla grew from the interest of a small group of individuals who saw examples of Open Streets events, as they are referred to in Portland, Seattle and Spokane.
Open Streets events promote community-building, physical activity, increased acceptance of non-motor vehicle transit on our streets and economic development.
Organizers hoped by closing streets to cars, people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds would be inspired to come out and get moving.
By creating a safe, fun and inviting outdoor environment for physical activity, participants would also have the chance to mingle with neighbors and friends.
As cyclists and walkers, the group noticed that when we slow down, we see, hear and experience our surroundings differently than when traveling by car.
In 2018, in partnership with the city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation and Commitment to Community, the adhoc committee hosted Walla Walla’s first Summer Parkways & Children’s Day on Alder Street from Colville to Roosevelt streets and in Pioneer Park.
It was a great event, and the committee learned a lot.
The next year saw a shift to activities focused on Alder Street and a much shorter street closure.
The group enjoyed a lot of support, with funding assistance from many sponsors including the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, the city of Walla Walla and grants from the Sherwood and Winans trusts.
The event also enjoyed financial, product and activities support from local grocers, distributors and more than 30 for-profit and nonprofit vendors who provided fruit, snacks, drinks and activities like jumping rope, corn hole, bubbles, chalk art and belly dancing.
The Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition also hosted a bike safety rodeo with helmet fitting, bicycle safety checks and bicycle licensing for city of Walla Walla residents.
The forward momentum gained in 2019 was exciting to the committee and supporters and the group was very excited about building on that success in 2020.
Things being a bit different now, organizers hope that, even during this time of social distancing and zero public gatherings, YOU will embrace opportunities to get out and get active in our wonderful parks, in our neighborhoods and (safely) on our streets.
Set a great example for the kids and have fun in the process!
To help you along, organizers have planned some virtual activities over the span of three weeks.
Summer Parkways Scrabble will run from Sunday to June 5. For each three Scrabble items completed, send a picture to the @spwwim Facebook page and comment on what you completed.
Each submission will earn an entry into the first prize drawing (a maximum of five submissions are allowed).
The first drawing will be on June 6, winners will be announced and entries cleared for the second drawing.
Continue submitting your entries for the second round of Scrabble and also, starting on June 5, record your activities on the Summer Solstice Spin log and submit a picture of your log (plus bonuses!) to the Facebook page for the second drawing by June 19.
Winners will be drawn and announced on June 20.
PDFs of the games will be available for download on the Facebook page, by email or for pick up at local retailers to be announced later.
Contact us at info@slcww.org for any questions. Thanks for participating, and we look forward to seeing you virtually for Summer Parkways 2020!