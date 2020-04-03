The Sudbury Landfill's will extend times to essential businesses, the city announced Thursday.
The landfill is open to these entities, which include contractors in compliance with the governor's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" initiative and others, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the city said.
The schedule is a revision to one announced last week. The announcement said the goal is to balance service to the public and the health of the employees with the state's restrictions on business operations.
Access for the general public is limited to Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Customers are expected to limit their disposal to essential items related to health and safety and to practice proper physical distancing while at the landfill, according to the release.
Those who have an item they believe should be considered essential or urgent for disposal should call the Landfill in advance to confirm access at 509-527-4591 during operating hours.