Stone Soup Cafe is donating meals to essential education and medical workers as well as families in need in a show of solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The downtown Walla Walla cafe, 105 E. Alder St., has donated $5,100 worth of gift cards for the restaurant to 340 essential workers at Walla Walla Public Schools and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Co-founder David Leen posted about the good deed on social media, writing that it was the choice of his son, the current owner Aaron Leen.
"Without our customer support, none of this would be possible," David Leen wrote.
In addition, the restaurant's meal subscription service Souper Supper is also divvying out $5,000 worth of meals to local families in need.
The free meals will be distributed throughout this month.
The school district noted in a press release that the Leens donated 240, $15 gift cards, which will be distributed to nutrition services staff, those working in childcare and others filling critical roles during this health crisis.
Aaron Leen told the district they felt it was important to give back to the community during the pandemic.