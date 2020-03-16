As state and national efforts to slow the spread of the corona virus that causes COVID-19 disease continue, travelers on Washington's highways will no longer find free coffee at rest areas.
The state Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending its Free Coffee Volunteer Program starting Monday until further notice, according to news release.
Statewide, 37 of 47 safety rest areas have been offering the coffee. Suspending the program is aimed a slow the spread of the virus through social distancing — minimizing touch points and limiting close personal contact.
The program has been running more than 20 years, benefiting drivers and allowing groups to collect donations for non-profits.
The state’s rest areas remain open, and the transportation officials have implemented additional precautions to disinfect rest areas, including more frequent cleaning of touch points, and refilling of soap and hand sanitizer.