State superintendent extends school year by five days

Washington state’s superintendent of education offered calendar guidance on the last day of school in an emergency ruling Wednesday.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction issued a decision saying each of the state’s 297 districts must add five school days to whenever their year was scheduled to end.
Since Gov. Jay Inslee ordered school districts to close their buildings on March 17 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, OSPI head Chris Reykdal has said no school district had to go past June 19 when making up missed instructional days or hours.
That’s in accordance with state law, said Katy Payne, spokeswoman for the state superintendent’s office.
That said, the education agency has power to waive the time requirements under emergency rule and OSPI has now done so.
No district will be required to go beyond that June 19 date, regardless of its original date, Payne said.
As well, those last five days can be used for purposes other than instructional learning, including celebrating graduations via early release for seniors.
Local school boards can decide to take advantage of the waiver or not, she said.
Doug Johnson, superintendent of Dayton School District, said his district welcomes the waiver.
Schools in Dayton had initially been scheduled to end June 9, so getting to the 19th was going be a stretch — a long one for teachers and students navigating a foreign learning landscape.
Since Eastern Washington school districts are more likely to start a school year in late August, an early June end date is common. That’s different from many Western Washington communities that don’t begin the year until after Labor Day in early September, Johnson said today.
OSPI has probably heard from superintendents that Reykdals’ original June 19 ruling seemed unfair to rural districts such as Dayton’s, he added.
Even with making up the four days between Inslee’s order to close and when distance learning got up to speed, attending school through the third full week of June was daunting, Johnson said.
“We felt pretty stuck until the 19th,” he said.
Dayton schools will now end June 16.
Johnson said he pushed the newest end date information out to students and their families as soon as he received it.
Only districts in compliance with minimum standards for continuing to teach students after school facilities were ordered closed are eligible for the calendar waiver, Payne said.