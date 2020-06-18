The state Department of Corrections has announced the first death of a patient incarcerated in Washington’s correctional system from COVID-19.
Victor Bueno, 63, died Wednesday from the virus, an announcement from Corrections said this evening.
He had been serving time in long-term minimum custody at the medium security complex of Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, the announcement said.
Bueno was taken to an undisclosed local medical center May 31 for treatment, the DOC announcement said. He remained there until his death.
“The Department of Corrections is saddened by this loss,” said Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair in a prepared statement. “The health and safety of the incarcerated individuals, the community and our staff remains our top priority.”
Bueno entered the state’s correctional system late September 2017 for a protection order violation out of Kitsap County. His estimated release date was this September.
The facility’s Medium Security Complex has been on restricted movement over the last week to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
Today the facility announced plans to test all staff and inmates in the Medium Security Complex. Corrections is working with the state Department of Health to develop the plan and process for testing.
The facility currently has 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates and 38 confirmed among staff, including four in the Correctional Worker Core training.
Seventeen people are in isolation, meaning they have symptoms and are separated from healthy people.
The announcement said 1,784 individuals are in quarantine as of today. That means they were exposed but do not have symptoms and are separated from healthy people.