By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Washington state Department of Health has rolled out new methodology for reporting the state’s hospitalizations of people with COVID-19-like illnesses, officials said on the agency’s website.
The newer method may still include hospitalizations where the patient is not tested or tests negative for COVID-19, but the strategy is focused on identifying more patients with symptoms particular to COVID-19 and patients diagnosed with coronavirus of any type.
The counting system will now eliminate hospital visits in which the patient ended up diagnosed with influenza, officials said, noting data will show the proportion of COVID-19-related hospitalizations larger than previously reported.
As of this morning, the DOH has listed 15,594 positive test results for the virus, and 862 deaths. Walla Walla County reported its first virus-related death Tuesday of a man in his 70s with underlying conditions.
The county today reported no change overnight. According to the numbers 94 people have tested positive with 40 people having recovered. Test results among patients have been split evenly between males and females.
Three of the folks diagnosed with the disease live in senior care facilities and seven of them work in such businesses.
The city of Walla Walla is home to 65 of the 94; College Place to 15 people; Burbank area to 10 people; and the Prescott and Touchet-Lowden communities to two people each, according to the Department of Community Health’s data available at press time.
At this moment in Walla Walla County, 35 people who have tested positive are in the 20-39 age group, and 33 are in the 40-59 age range.
A total of 219,453 people have been tested throughout the state, with 7.1% testing positive, officials said.
Across Washington, 52% of those with the illness are women and 45% are men; 2% are reported as “unknown.” More men than women were hospitalized with the virus in March and April, data shows.
The most affected group is in the 40-59 age range, with 34% of the cases, followed at 29% by the 20-39 age range.
Umatilla County Public Health is reporting 73 cases of COVID-19, with 39 of those recovered. There are three people hospitalized and one person has died from the coronavirus.
The Hermiston area remains the most impacted spot in the county, with health officials saying the Zip code houses 26 to 50 people with the disease.
The northeast side of Milton-Freewater is classified as having a range of five to nine residents infected.
In Umatilla County, the male-female ratio of people with COVID-19 is almost 50-50, and the 50 to 59 age group the most affected by the virus with 16 cases.
Oregon reports 2,839 active cases of the virus, and 113 related deaths.
Any numbers update after press time today will be reported online.