By the Tri-City Herald
A Tri-City woman who died in a local hospital over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19, the Benton-Franklin Health District was notified Wednesday.
It was the first death attributed to COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties and the second case.
The woman who died was in her 80s with underlying health conditions, according to the health district.
Her test results were not completed until after her death, with the health district notified Wednesday. It can take as long as a week to get test results.
“Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of this woman,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin Counties.
The patient was a resident at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities, a senior living community on Bellerive Drive in south Richland.
Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin Counties, said at a meeting Wednesday afternoon that an investigation into the new case was just beginning and they did not know how she was infected.
She was in assisted living care and could have been out in the community where she may have been infected or a visitor to the center could have infected her.
“Bonaventure has been very responsive and BFHD is working closely with them,” the district said in a statement.
The health district has requested help from the Infection Control Assessment and Response team from the Washington State Department of Health to aid in the investigation and the response at that facility to prevent the virus from spreading to other people.
People over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions are at highest risk for COVID-19, as well as influenza, which is still actively circulating in our area, said the district.
That means that residents and staff at all types of senior living facilities, including assisted living centers, skilled nursing facilities, and adult care homes, are at highest risk.