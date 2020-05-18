Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Providence Medical Group clinics officials said today all patients, plus their support people and visitors, are required to wear a mask or face covering inside the facilities.
A mask — their own or one provided by St. Mary — must be put on at or before reaching the building entrance and remain on during the entire visit, said spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland.
St. Mary officials recognize some people choose not to wear a mask; they will be asked to reschedule their care unless they are experiencing a medical emergency, Obenland said.
Testing of some employer groups has verified that in Walla Walla, like elsewhere, there are people who have the coronavirus but don’t show symptoms, she said, meaning those folks can unknowingly spread COVID-19 unless they are taking precautions such as masking, social distancing, washing their hands and staying home.
Wearing a mask does not replace other prevention measures, Obenland added.