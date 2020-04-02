More hospital space in Walla Walla is being prepared by Providence St. Mary Medical Center staff.
Employees are readying the former Walla Walla General Hospital building to serve as a temporary inpatient hospital, if necessary, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.
On Friday, members of the media will tour the space, which will only open if called for.
The facility, now known as Providence Southgate Medical Park, would be an extension of St. Mary, and be used only if more patients required hospitalization than the primary hospital building can safely accommodate, Obenland said in a news release.
Washington state has approximately 13,000 hospital beds, and experts don’t think that will be enough to support all of the seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the state if numbers continue to rise. That includes Walla Walla, officials said.
New projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations reported this week predict the U.S. will reach its peak for daily COVID-19 deaths in mid-April.
IHME, an independent health population research center at the University of Washington Medicine, said its model projects the U.S. will reach a high of 2,214 COVID-19 deaths a day on April 15. It forecasts 83,967 COVID-19 deaths in the country by Aug. 4, according to coverage from The Center Square.
By opening a temporary hospital on Second Avenue, the community could gain the beds it may need for the pandemic, Obenland said.
Hospital officials say demand capacity remains at the Poplar Street medical center, and the number of COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla so far has been low at just eight positive tests.