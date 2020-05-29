St. Mary changes visitor restrictions for Phase 2

Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials said the hospital is easing visitor restrictions with Walla Walla County's move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start program.
Patients are now allowed one adult with them at medical appointments, and hospitalized people can have one adult visitor.
All visitors and support people must be age 18 or older.
Pediatric patients under age 18 can have an additional support person or visitor if approved by a physician.
Dying patients can also have an additional visitor, officials said.
People diagnosed with COVID-19 or those who are suspected to have the coronavirus are not allowed to have visitors.
People coming into the hospital will be screened for symptoms and are required to bring and wear a mask or face covering to be worn while in the hospital. Anyone refusing to do either will be asked to reschedule their appointment unless they are experiencing a medical emergency.
Visitors will be limited to specific areas in the hospital, including the cafeteria, coffee shop, main and north lobbies, and the surgery and procedure center waiting room. Social-distancing will be in place.
St. Mary spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said it is important to note that Phase 2 guidelines are not a return to the hospital's normal visitor policies.