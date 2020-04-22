In the new reality, after normal day-to-day life came to a screeching halt from the pandemic, SonBridge Community Center’s multi-function operation had to adapt as well.
The Seventh-day Adventist nonprofit community center connects the underserved to resources, including care through its free SOS Health Services clinic, SonBridge Dental Care, life coaching and counseling, education and referral services it funds with financial support from operation of its Thrift & Gift Store.
“We are still running in a small, targeted way,” said Executive Director Norman Thiel. “The dental clinic is only dealing with infection management and pain control.” Family Unit Assistance also operates by appointment.
The operation, 1200 S.E. 12th St., College Place, is locked.
Trucks block the entrances so people can’t drop off clothing donations, even though they mean well.
“You need to call in advance and then get an appointment. The Thrift Store was shut at the end of March,” Thiel said.
With the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order announced March 23 the decision was made to close.
The thrift store’s closure was necessary but potentially destructive.
“We had to cut off our primary source of funding,” Thiel said.
“It’s very concerning. But we want to keep our volunteers and our staff healthy. That’s our primary effort.”
While holding to its mission to help those in need, the nonprofit is looking for its own lifelines.
The dental clinic has support from Medicaid funding. But other areas need financial resources.
What the community can do to help: “They can go to the website to give and they can be patient with us,” Thiel said.
“After (people have) spent the last five weeks sorting out the closet and cleaning the garage, we’re taking no clothing donations.”
At the appropriate time, SonBridge will need to gradually get up and running, which also means processing donations will be gradual.
Thrift shop donations are not the only deluge that concern operators.
Patients who have only been served for care for crisis, dental pain and infection are not getting the cleanings and maintenance needed.
That’s a concern for long-term health.
The SonBridge building, although locked, is populated with essential services. SOS medical clinic staff is rethinking how to deliver care, Thiel said.
Essential television and radio stations continue to operate in the building, though some people work remotely.
“We’re making some tech changes in the back office to make it more efficient when that crowd does arrive,” Thiel said.
A new piece of life now is learning to participate in Zoom calls and meetings.
SonBridge is working with Blue Mountain Community Foundation and the Sherwood Trust to assist the community.
“The crisis has brought us together,” Thiel said.
“Remember way back in the flood days (only February) at the Fairgrounds there were more people stopping by offering help than those asking for help.
“The same thing is happening now, people are making themselves available to check on shut-ins. It’s a wonderful community,” he said.