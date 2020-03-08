So far, tests are negative for coronavirus in WW County

Seven cases tested over the weekend for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Walla Walla County have come back negative, Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health director Meghan DeBolt said this morning.
However, two more swabs for suspected COVID-19 will be sent today for testing, DeBolt said.
One of the new individuals is thought to be low-risk at having contracted the coronavirus, while the second one is a "wait and see" situation, she said.
This far coronavirus has not been detected in the county, but area health officials are practicing due diligence.
"Negative results tell us just as much as positive results, really giving us epidemiology information about our community," DeBolt said.
"We are still learning how this virus is presenting here."
All clinicians in the county are able to administer nasal or oral swabbing to collect specimens. Those are shipped out by her staff to Washington or Oregon public health labs.
The state lab Shoreline, Wash., ramped up its workforce over the weekend to improve testing capacity. As well, private labs in the Inland Northwest now have the ability to test for COVID-19, in about the same time frame as the state lab, DeBolt said this morning.
That pathway of testing will stay in place unless a rapid test for the new virus is developed, she added.
Testing is particularly important when a person is presenting with sign of the new coronavirus and the flu or other known pathogens have been ruled out, DeBolt said.
"We're trying to be as thoughtful and non-alarming to the community as we can, but at the same time we need to get accurate information out. Or people will make their own narrative."
Public health staff is working with Providence St. Mary Medical Center and the Washington State Department of Health to monitor any persons of interest.
Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 continued to rise across the globe from the U.S. to Spain to Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. has more than 500 cases and climbing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington state now has at least 124 cases, according to The Seattle Times today, including 19 deaths.
The public health emergency points out a need to keep government health organizations better armed to wade into battle as soon as they are needed, DeBolt said.
"We have such limited funding from the state, and then we're expected to jump in at 100 percent in a crisis. Today I am getting two temporary nurse positions approved, in case we do have more local cases," she said.
"That's why funding foundational public health service is so important, for these situations."
Health officials in Walla Walla County also reiterated the same message that health officials across the country have echoed since the virus made landfall in United States: cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, avoid being close to sick people, avoid touching your face, keep commonly used surfaces clean and disinfected, stay home if you are sick, stay informed and take care of your overall health.