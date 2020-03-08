So far, tests are negative for coronavirus in Walla Walla County

Six out of seven cases tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Walla Walla County have come back negative, according to information released today by Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health.
One test has yet to return from Washington Public Health Laboratories.
This means that the coronavirus has still not been detected in the county, but one person does still remain under investigation, according to the release.
Local health officials said they are working closely with Providence St. Mary Medical Center and the Washington State Department of Health to monitor any persons of interest.
Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 continued to rise across the globe from the U.S. to Spain to Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. has more than 500 cases and climbing as of this afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington state now has at least 123 cases today, according to the state health department, including 18 deaths.
King County has 83 cases with 17 deaths, Snohomish County has 31 cases with one death, Pierce County has four cases, and Grant, Jefferson, Clark, Spokane and Kittitas counties all have one confirmed case each.
Health officials in Walla Walla County also reiterated the same message that health officials across the country have echoed since the virus made landfall in United States: cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, avoid being close to sick people, avoid touching your face, keep commonly used surfaces clean and disinfected, stay home if you are sick, stay informed and take care of your overall health.
There is no word yet on when the final test will be returned to the county.