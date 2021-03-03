Walla Walla County heath officials reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. Two local men in their 60s, a woman in her 80s, and two men and a woman in their 90s died after testing positive for COVID-19, the county said. The new numbers bring the county’s death toll since March to 58.
While 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, 59 reflect a backlog of cases linked to the Washington State Penitentiary from December.
One inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary and two staff members are currently infected.
The county’s active case count was 65 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,670. The case total has grown to 4,793. Four people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 61 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Washington health officials on Wednesday reported the state has passed 5,000 deaths from coronavirus, an announcement that comes a few days after the one-year anniversary of the country’s first COVID-19 death.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 323,123 COVID-19 cases and 5,012 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,466 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Due to issues with Umatilla County’s data dashboard, no new numbers were available.
Oregon Health Authority reported 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 156,287. Twenty-seven new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,252.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 140, which is nine fewer than Tuesday’s count.