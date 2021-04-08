Walla Walla County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 7, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 49 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,772. The case total has grown to 4,885. The county’s death toll is 64.
One person was hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 48 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 347,523 COVID-19 cases and 5,306 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 20,885 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported five additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths. The county’s case total is 7,897, with 83 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 481 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 168,128. Seven new deaths increased the state’s death toll to
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 171, which is eight more than Tuesday.