Walla Walla Environmental and Evergreen Labs have teamed up to produce a hand sanitizer called DEFENSE.
The two Walla Walla-based manufacturers make specialty cleaning products and combined their efforts for DEFENSE, which will be sold nationwide. The owners of both businesses also happen to be sisters.
CEOs Stacie Wanichek, of Evergreen Labs, and Cassie Rothstrom, of Walla Walla Environmental, put out a joint statement that said, "this fell right inside the scope of what we currently do."
DEFENSE is packaged in spray bottles in either 2-ounce or 8-ounce sizes, as well as 1-gallon containers. It contains the recommended 62% alcohol and is also loaded with lemongrass because, according to the companies, it has antimicrobial and moisturizing properties.
"It is an honor to be able to help provide something that people need during this uncertain time," Rothstrom said.
The product will be available online at defensehandsanitizer.com. Orders also can be placed over the phone, 509-527-0607.
Walla Walla Environmental makes environmental chemistry products and equipment for wastewater and the paint industry, and Evergreen Labs manufactures Wine Away red wine stain remover.
"We are so honored to be able to help," Wanichek wrote in an email.
The sisters have been operating their companies for more than 20 years, according to the release.