Grab your car keys for a drive-thru vaccination event in Milton-Freewater on Thursday March 11.
Umatilla County Public Health staff and volunteers will be at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church. 1244 N. Elizabeth St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until COVID-19 vaccine doses run out.
Interested people are highly encouraged to go to go to Umatilla County's vaccination site to sign up for an arrival time assignment.
Oregon is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1b and those in Phase 1a who wish to get vaccinated and haven’t done so. Phase 1b includes people age 65 and older, childcare providers, those employed in early learning and educators and staff for grades K-12.
This clinic will also offer second-dose shots for people who received a primary dose on or before Feb. 11.
Thursday’s vaccination location will require drivers to enter the church parking lot from North Elizabeth Street and exit onto Highway 11.
For more information go to ubne.ws/3c63Pi8.