People required to vaccinate against COVID-19 for employment could face a roadblock if they were holding out for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine formula.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced early last month all Washington health care workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, along with state employees and long-term care workers. Nine days later he expanded the category to include K-12 and higher education employees in public, charter and private schools.
The window for vaccination compliance with the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna formulas has closed, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, director of Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health.
It takes two weeks after the final dose of all COVID-19 vaccines to be considered immunized against the virus, and those formulas require several weeks between first and second doses.
That leaves the J&J vaccine, which must be administered by Oct. 4 for a recipient to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
However, the county has just 500 doses of it and Kaminsky is uncertain if more can be obtained by Oct. 4.
“If 1,000 people said they wanted it, I don’t know if we could do that,” he said.
As of Monday, Sept. 20, an adequate supply of J&J shots — 84,082 doses — were available in Washington and providers have requested more than 59,700 doses, said DOH spokesperson Shelby Anderson.
That said, local providers don’t know what will come in from the state until it lands, Kaminsky said.
There was a point in August and early September when the J&J formula could not be ordered at all. It just recently came back online, he pointed out.
There is no way to know how many of the about 8,000 employees in the county who must be vaccinated to retain their jobs have done so, Kaminsky added.
“I don’t know if it is 100 people or 4,000 people," he said. "People have had opportunities and we’ve posted the vaccine clinic information."
But fewer than 400 shots a week are being administered through the Providence Southgate Medical Park vaccination clinics and local pharmacies combined, Kaminsky estimated.
Those numbers are base hits, he added, borrowing a sports metaphor.
“We want a home run,” he said.
To up the game, public health staff has also facilitated COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Washington State Penitentiary for employees and has been working with area school districts, Kaminsky said.
As well, vaccination days and hours are now extended to 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, and 9 a.m.-5 a.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at Providence Southgate, 1111 S. Second Ave.
College Place Walmart pharmacy will offer a special immunization event Saturday, Sept. 25. Walk-in customers can receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu.
The COVID-19 vaccinations are free and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans, the company said in a news release.
Area veterans can get COVID-19 and flu shots 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the annual Stand Down event on the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center campus.
For more information on getting vaccinated, go to covidwwc.com/clinics.
