Up to 20 local nonprofit organizations could receive general operating grants from the Sherwood Trust.
The private foundation has opened its application process for 2020 operating grants, a replacement of the organization’s “Core grant” cycle for the year, according to an announcement from CEO Brian Hunt.
The program, created with feedback from nonprofit leaders as the pandemic creates an unusal time of need, will make up to $20,000 in grants to eligible nonprofits for a total investment of $400,000.
“Our 2020 grant cycle is different,” said board President Chuck Fulton in the announcement. “These are challenging times for many nonprofits, and we want to be able to respond accordingly.”
The grants will focus on operational support and will be available on a faster timetable to ensure critical funding to respond to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic the announcement said.
“This pandemic exposes community vulnerabilities and brings a greater urgency for the critical services these organizations provide here,” Hunt said in the release.
Qualifying nonprofits should show how their missions align with the Sherwood Trust. They must also address financial and strategic resilience and impacts of the pandemic on their clients, programs, staff and operations.
Grant applications are online at sherwoodtrust.org. They must be
completed before noon May 15. No late applications will be considered. Grant
awards will be announced early in June.