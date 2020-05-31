Sherwood Trust awards grants to help nonprofits through pandemic

A one-time grant program from the Sherwood Trust will provide $400,000 in support to nonprofit organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 27 recipients were announced Friday. The allocations, ranging from $3,550 to $20,000 apiece, are unrestricted, meaning organizations can use the money for operating needs of all kinds.
The funds come at a critical time as nonprofits are relied upon by local residents to help weather the pandemic but also face their own hardship, unable to raise money through traditional fundraisers with restrictions on crowds.
“We know our local nonprofits are being really challenged by the pandemic,” board President Chuck Fulton said in the announcement. “They are also really necessary now to help address the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having across all sectors of our Valley.”
The grant program was announced May 1 as a replacement for the nonprofit philanthropic organization’s annual Core Grant program. That program is expected to return in 2021.
Originally expected to help fund up to 20 organizations with $20,000 each, the General Support Grant program shifted.
Sherwood Trust CEO Brian Hunt said 44 eligible organizations applied for the grants. Based on the applications, 27 will receive funds. Among them is an additional contribution to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, working to support local organizations focused on basic services such as food, shelter, health and mental health.
“The pandemic’s impact on our local nonprofit community is profound,” Hunt said in a prepared statement.
He said nonprofits, like businesses, face disruption to their revenue and, consequently, staffing.
“This imputes their ability to support people in need at the same time they’re working with many more people here who need support because of the pandemic’s economic impact on families.”