Like many small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tara and Josh Redberg have been struggling.
Tara, 32, and Josh, 37, own and operate Walla Walla Sew & Vac and Spas.
The “open” sign on the business is turned off, but on the inside, the owners are as busy as ever helping run an impromptu mask-making operation.
“We closed our doors, because we want this virus to go away,” Tara Redberg said.
It was not easy, but she believes it was right, she said.
The shop on West Rose Street is a premiere destination for sewers and quilters, including members of the Walla Walla Valley Quilt Guild.
It was a member of the guild who sent an email to the Redbergs, asking for some help.
Carol Lee had purchased a sewing machine from the shop a while back. She asked for some help from the guild and from the Redbergs to make and distribute face masks to organizations who needed them most.
Walla Walla Sew & Vac and Spa became the central pickup and drop-off location for the endeavor.
“It was a very small operation at first,” Tara Redberg said. “But we realized we had quite a big demand. … We very quickly realized we were becoming a call center.”
There had been confusion early in the pandemic in the U.S. about the necessity of face masks. The federal government had at first said those who were not sick didn’t need masks. The hope was to help preserve the national stockpile of masks.
Now a national shortage has seen the most vulnerable, including essential workers, without the ability to procure masks.
Lee and Redberg simply wanted to help by creating washable masks that meet health guidelines for essential organizations and businesses.
The demand may have been higher than they realized.
“I was getting probably 75 to 100 calls a day,” Redberg said. “A lot of those calls were, ‘What can I do? How can I help?’”
The guild members certainly couldn’t keep up with such demand on their own, so new ideas were crafted.
“I realized we needed some kits to give out,” Redberg said.
Three volunteers helped curate the kits, each stocked with supplies to create about 20 masks.
Redberg made a database of organizations that needed to stockpile the masks and began helping evenly distribute them.
The priorities began with larger businesses, such as grocery stores, and other essential workplaces such as hospitals and fire stations.
Other larger entities receiving masks so far include Odd Fellows Home, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, Valley Residential Services, Wheatland Village and Brookdale Senior Living.
Blue Mountain Heart to Heart requested masks for its workers and volunteers so its care recipients feel safe when being visited. It’s one of many organizations seeking to do the same.
Organizers even have aspirations to get masks into the Washington State Penitentiary and Walla Walla County Jail.
The demand has remained high, and sewers aren’t waiting to be done with all 1,800 masks before sending them out. The team is giving out masks as soon as they are completed, because they know that the national shortage won’t solve itself.
“I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights,” Redberg said. “I’m working for very, very little right now, but working harder than I have in a long time.”
Redberg’s friends at Broom Rider Quilting rode to the rescue with more supplies to make additional masks to be sold at Walla Walla Sew & Vac and Spa.
“They’ve literally dropped everything to help me,” Redberg said. “And it just shows me the love and support in this community because I’m not making any money right now and they said, ‘you need to be making something.’”
Broom Rider uses a long-arm quilting machine for mass production. Those masks can be purchased at Walla Walla Sew & Vac and Spa for $7 each of $12 for a pair. Redberg said there are currently only about 100 or more masks available for sale. Customers are allowed into the store to purchase them.
“I can’t meet all of Walla Walla’s needs,” Redberg said. “But as I have them, I can sell them.”
With a small, saleable stock in store and a volley of volunteers in place, things have continued buzzing along at a brisk speed.
The masks themselves are not just efficient, but also have personal flair added to them.
Lee came up with some designs and patterns. The kits are prepared with everything needed to make masks according to CDC recommendations, including wire, cloth, instructions and one of today’s hottest goods — elastic. Lee was able to get some yardage of it before it went out of stock.
The CDC requires appropriate masks to cover the mouth and nose, have a wire fitting over the nose, be made of high-quality fabric and use two layers of the fabric.
The project has brought out the best in people from all age groups, Redberg said, from a 101-year-old guild member sewing masks to a high school student who is using a 3D printer to make a small amount of plastic connector accessories that prevent the elastic from rubbing on the back of your ears.
Lee continues to help lead the production of the masks, and Marianne Allessio has been helping with the delivery process.
Redberg said she is incredibly proud of her community stepping up to cover an obvious gap in needs.
“I didn’t make all these masks,” Redberg said. “I helped make the kits. I helped put things together. But the people (making masks) are in the community.
“... My dad is in the military and he uses Meals On Wheels and he’s happy to know he’s protected by the masks we provide.”
Day-to-day operations continue to make up the majority of her time and the mask-making volunteers have been busily stitching and sewing away.
They all hope it makes a difference in the long run.
“I want to see people smile, I want to see their faces,” Redberg said. “I want this to end and I want to do my part in stopping the virus.”
And even so, the eyes behind the masks do enough speaking to let this group of volunteers know they are doing the right thing.
“The look in people’s eyes and the comfort knowing people have their back,” Redberg said. “That’s a warm blanket.”