Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney said this week he believes Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order is unconstitutional and he won’t enforce it, according to The Seattle Times.
“I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” the sheriff posted on his Facebook page Tuesday night, according to The Times.
Fortney's statement isn't the first made by lawmakers in the state.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission declared Inslee’s order unconsitutional and voted to immediately reopen the county to business, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
The vote followed an announcement Monday by Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond that his deputies would not take enforcement action against churches or businesses that operate in violation of Inslee’s orders, OPB reported.
“Our governor has overstepped his constitutional powers and is trying to control us under the guise of protecting us,” Raymond wrote.
In addition, Inslee’s general counsel last week sent the equivalent of cease and desist letters to Chelan and Douglas counties and to the city of Lynden in Whatcom County where officials were encouraging builders to resume their work, OPB reported.