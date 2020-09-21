Since Friday afternoon, Walla Walla County added 25 new cases of people diagnosed with COVID-19, while 20 more Umatilla County residents were identified with the illness over the weekend.
Walla Walla County has now had a total of 871 people with the virus. Of the 62 people with active cases, one is currently in the hospital, according to county officials.
Seven of the new cases are in long-term care facilities, Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said Monday, noting she could not say if the cases were employees or facility residents.
The finding, however, “was kind of a sucker punch for us,” she told county commissioners in a weekly briefing.
The case numbers were not unexpected, DeBolt said.
“We’re going to have cases; we’re going to continue to have cases across the state.”
DeBolt recommended a locally phased approach to reopening the county, noting her department has been vocal about working with local health jurisdictions in deciding how to move businesses and the community forward, she said Monday morning.
Most of the power to make such decisions lies with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, DeBolt said.
But to give people some hope and “a bright spot,” there does need to be a move toward more openings, she said.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins agreed, giving kudos to local public health staff.
“I think we’re in a good position to start up. How you can go to Walmart and not get (COVID-19) but not go to a shop with five employees doesn’t make any sense to me.”
As of today, Umatilla County has had 2,768 people test positive for the coronavirus; four are currently in the hospital.
County public health Director Joseph Fiumara said Oregon Health Authority is about to roll out health metrics and case reports tied to schools, but when and how remains unknown at this moment.
Four of the county’s new cases are tied to state prison populations, Fiumara told Umatilla County commissioners; two state penitentiaries are in the county.
State numbers
Washington’s Department of Health on Monday said there are another 300 people with COVID-19 and 18 more deaths, bringing the state's total so far to 82,848 people diagnosed with the illness and 2,055 deaths.
The department is no longer reporting virus-related deaths on weekends.
Oregon Health Authority officials said COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in that state, raising Oregon’s death toll to 529. The state’s total number of residents diagnosed with the disease so far is 30,995.