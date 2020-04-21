SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — With the prolonged closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents may be looking for ways to entertain their children.
The Sedro-Woolley Police Department is hoping to bring a few moments of relief with a Facebook video segment it is calling “Books and Badges,” where officers read stories for children.
“They’re stuck at home and anything we can do to entertain them I think is a good thing,” said Sgt. Paul Eaton.
Eaton said he got the idea from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Puyallup Police Department, which have done similar things on their Facebook pages.
“I thought, ‘Why not us?,’” he said.
Eaton began the venture by reading one his daughters’ favorite books, “Tiny T-Rex and the Impossible Hug,” by Jonathan Stutzman.
Other officers, including the department’s new recruits, are joining in, as are special guests such as officer Dan Eddy’s cat Lucy and Chief Lin Tucker, Eaton said.
Without a school resource officer, the department has long struggled to find ways to connect with youth in the community, he said.
While a voter-approved public safety levy will allow the department to hire a resource officer, with school now being out, Eaton thought this would be a good way to connect with kids.
“We want them to have good role models for their future,” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to not just be that guy that shows up at your house for bad stuff.”
As responsibilities for police departments have increased and funding has gone down, many departments, including Sedro-Woolley’s, have found themselves not being as connected to their communities as they would like, Eaton said.
He hopes these videos will be a way to address that.
“Any opportunity we can find that lets people know what we are doing or just lets them know that we are human and not just robots driving around in patrol cars, I think that is really important,” he said. “And if it entertains some kids, I think that’s really important, too.”
Because the videos have been so well received, Eaton said the department has increased the number it will push out each week to three: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
“One of the nice things is we’ve started to get more creative,” he said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, Eaton said the department may not be able to carry on the videos on a weekly basis, but he hopes officers will still be able to do one occasionally.