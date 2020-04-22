Twenty-one Washington Department of Corrections workers — including two in Walla Walla — have tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning, according to the DOC’s website.
The latest employee is connected to the Mill Creek Regional Performance Center at 1405 W. Pine St., Walla Walla, becoming the second person there to test positive.
Officials didn’t provide further details except asking those in close contact to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
“The employee, agency leadership and human resources are working closely with our medical professionals for contact mapping,” DOC spokeswoman Susan Biller said via email of the Walla Walla cases. “DOC’s health services team, in consultation with the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, has developed specific protocols for COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control that they are updating regularly.”
Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell also had another positive test in an employee. The total there now is three.
Thirteen DOC inmates have tested positive, and no new cases were reported this morning.
No cases have been reported at the Washington State Penitentiary.