A second local mass vaccination event for COVID-19 is scheduled for Saturday at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion building.
Health officials said the clinic will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. for residents who meet eligibility criteria for Washington state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1, including people age 65 and older and those age 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household.
Vaccine doses are limited and will be distributed by appointment only. Walk-in visits can’t be accommodated, officials said.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit the state’s vaccine website, ubne.ws/361OKff, complete a series of questions to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment.
Gov. Jay Inslee has recommended that counties schedule mass vaccination clinics. In response, such clinics will be active locally for several months to come, with the goal to vaccinate 3,000 people per week, depending on state and federal allotment, Walla Walla County health officials said Thursday.
“Moving forward, we should have clinics occurring weekly,” said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, Walla Walla County’s public health officer.
“Keep in mind that these clinics are dependent upon whether we receive vaccine from the state. We ask for your patience as we continue to develop plans to administer vaccine.”