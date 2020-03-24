Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Walla Walla County

A second case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in a Walla Walla County resident, the Department of Community Health announced today.
A woman in her 20s is under home isolation for 14 days and until she is fever-free for 72 hours, officials said.
The Department of Community Health is working to identify anyone who may have an increased risk from close contact with the patient.
“We understand our community wants details about each case,” said Meghan DeBolt, director of the Department of Community Health. “However, we will not report on the exact location of the case. We want the community to know that we are doing a thorough investigation, instructing each case and contact to stay home under isolation, and we are calling them daily for monitoring purposes.”
According to numbers last updated today, 101 tests in the community had returned negative, but test results were still pending for 191 others.