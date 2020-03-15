Screening, access limitations coming to Providence facilities this week

Providence is taking further steps to limit access at its Walla Walla hospital and medical group clinics as a move to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Starting Monday, additional visitor restrictions will be implemented that will limit access through specific doors and require screening of every person entering Providence buildings, according to an announcement today.
The steps are in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The changes are reflected at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Providence Medical Group Clinics, which include the Chase Avenue and Southgate campuses.
Starting Monday, all people who enter Providence buildings will be screened for illness and have their temperatures taken, the announcement said. From there, individuals will receive identification indicating their approval for entry.
Those seeking to enter as a visitor, support person or for any other purpose other than medical care and who have a fever or other symptoms will not be granted entrance.
“Providence understands the importance of patients having access to their loved ones while receiving care in the hospital,” the announcement said. “At this time, we ask patients and their families to consider communication through phone and video chat instead of an in-person visit.”
Employees, too, are subject to screening that includes temperatures and questions about symptoms, and questions about exposure to others with symptoms or diagnosed with illnesses.
For those seeking care at facilities guidelines may vary slightly.
At outpatient clinics, patients being seen may be accompanied by no more than one adult support person who must be screened before being allowed entry. If the support person shows signs of illness or has a temperature they will be asked to leave the building.
At the hospital, no visitors will be allowed in isolation rooms. There are no exceptions.
Entry to the hospital is limited to patients, staff and vendors. The limited exceptions are:
- Children needing care - they may be accompanied by one parent, guardian or power of attorney
- For childbirth - the father/partner
- Patients receiving end-of-life/palliative care
- Patients who need assistance making decisions from the person who has power of attorney over health
- Providence Medical Group clinics in the hospital may make accommodations as necessary for patients who required assistance getting to appointments
Those who are permitted for the aforementioned exceptions must be at least 18 years old and immediate family (or powers of attorney, guardians, or patient representative).
To best manage screening and safety measures, doors will be secured and entry consolidated, Providence said. The hospital patient entrances will be the main entrance facing Fifth Avenue, from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all patients, except those needing emergency care, and the Emergency Department entrance for emergencies and patients arriving after 5 p.m.
Further adjustments may be made as necessary.