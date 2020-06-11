School safe-start proclamation requires facial coverings

Since Monday, all Walla Walla School District employees who work in office settings and other places where engaging with the public takes place have been required to wear facial coverings, according to the school district online newsletter.
Gov. Jay Inslee made the Safe Start proclamation for personnel when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Health Services Director Amy Ruff has partnered with Walla Walla Sew & Vac and Spas to secure the masks that will be provided to staff.
“It was our goal to provide employees with a quality product while also supporting local business,” Amy said.
“Tara Redberg (with Sew & Vac) not only gave us a competitive price, she donated 400 masks that were made by community members to support personal protective equipment needs in Walla Walla. This is a great example of a small business reaching out to support the local community.”
On Friday, Tara said she and Cheryl Evanenko, with Broom Rider Quilting, were making another 600 masks to fill the school district order for 1,000. "We're using high-quality quilting fabrics for these in really fun fabrics, such as the ABCs and other patterns," Tara said.
She said they've sold more than 1,500 to the community. In the beginning, they teamed with the Walla Walla Valley Quilt Guild and made 3,500 mask kits at the store for sewers in the community to make and they were given to those serving on the front lines. She said another local company just ordered 100, so production continues.