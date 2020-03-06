School absence numbers range across Valley

Local school district officials said this week the public’s potential for exposure to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has affected attendance to various degrees, as well as decisions about gatherings.
In the Athena-Weston School District, attendance dropped earlier this week by more than 30% when news that a man attending a non-district youth basketball game last Saturday had collapsed in the Weston Middle School gym and was diagnosed Monday with COVID-19.
Now, however, more students are returning each day, Superintendent Laure Quaresma said Thursday.
“I think people just needed time to think about this and learn more about it. I feel there was a great deal of fear of the unknown.”
The youth basketball game was not a school event, and attendees only entered the middle school’s stand-alone gym, but that’s not what people heard in their concern for their children, Quaresma said.
“I have learned that other schools’ teams were more impacted through contact with the individual, but the focus was on the school, so there was a heightened concern.”
Oregon Health Authority has deemed the district as low risk, and Weston Middle School’s attendance numbers had risen about 10 points by Thursday morning, she said.
In Milton-Freewater, school officials were seeing “a very limited number of parents keep their children home,” Superintendent Aaron Duff said.
“This number is in single digits for our district, and some buildings have none. In some cases it is because they have an older family member in the home that they want to limit interactions with,” said the chief of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District, adding arrangements are being made so absent students can stay caught up on school work.
Parents, Duff said, have expressed appreciation of the district’s work to clean buildings, provide hand-washing lessons and plan ahead.
Such plans include upcoming public events.
Those might be curtailed to specific areas of a school so thorough, specialized cleaning can happen afterward, Duff said.
There will also be hand-washing procedures before attendees can enter events.
Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Monday, and officials are asking people with any virus symptoms to not attend. Alternative ways to meet with teachers such as phone calls can be arranged. Conference areas will be cleaned before students come back into buildings, Duff said.
Walla Walla Public Schools have been almost business-as-usual, said spokesman Mark Higgins.
“Our elementary schools are all above 90% attendance. We’ve seen a slight uptick in absences since Tuesday, but overall attendance remains strong.”
College Place School District has seen a spike in parents and guardians keeping children home due to fears of COVID-19, Superintendent James Fry said.
“This is their right to do, and we are working with them within state and local attendance guidelines. Obviously, with the unknown timeline for this virus, these absences create concerns regarding academic progress.”
St. Basil Academy, a faith-based private school in Walla Walla, closed Wednesday for the rest of this week, according to a letter sent to parents.
On Wednesday the school’s census had dropped to nearly half of the student body of 52 children.
Administrators say the closure is not coronavirus-related, but rather the usual seasonal ailments of colds, flu and allergies. The plan is to reopen the school Monday.