Saxophonist brings new CD of smooth, jazz standards to YouTube

Michael Agidius
Local musician Michael Agidius has put his free time to good use, recording a CD compilation of jazz standards called “Grover Washington Jr. | Winelight.”

 Courtesy photo/
Many are finding more time on their hands because of the stay-at-home social distancing in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

Retired McLoughlin High School music teacher Michael Agidius has put some of his time into completing "Grover Washington Jr. | Winelight," a demo CD of some of his favorite jazz saxophone songs.

These are pieces he's performed as a soloist and with small groups, he posted on Facebook.

And since he won't be performing anytime soon, he decided to share the compilation with others.

It can be listened to straight through on YouTube as if listeners were attending a live concert, so 13 songs in 53 minutes, just like a set at one of his gigs.

"I tried to choose selections that show off all the saxophones and different styles from smooth jazz to jazz standards. I hope you enjoy it," he said.

Tracks on the CD are:

0:00 "Winelight," by Grover Washington Jr. (alto sax)

7:26 "Agua De Beber," by Antonio Carlos Jobim (baritone sax)

10:07 "Cold Duck Time," by Eddie Harris (tenor sax)

13:07 "Flirt," by Mindi Abair (soprano sax)

16:28 "Take Another Five," by Grover Washington Jr. (alto sax)

21:28 "Europa," by Gato Barbieri and composed by Carlos Santana (tenor sax)

25:36 "Moanin'," by Bobby Timmons (baritone sax)

29:37 "Just the Two of Us," by Grover Washington Jr. (soprano sax)

33:26 "Tourist in Paradise," by The Rippingtons (alto sax)

36:56 "Mr. Magic," by Grover Washington Jr. (tenor sax)

42:19 "Shaker Song," by Spyro Gyra/Jay Beckenstein (alto sax)

46:06 "You Make Me Smile," by Dave Koz (soprano sax)

50:22 "Know You By Heart," by Dave Koz (alto sax)

To listen to "Grover Washington Jr. | Winelight," go to ubne.ws/2UrGOie.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.

