A woman at the College Place Walmart climbed onto lower shelves to reach the top and grab three bottles of bleach.
The shelf was already cleared out of Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products.
The detergent aisle is empty. The pharmacy section is crowded. A shipment package of water bottles were torn into, leaving cardboard on the ground.
The scenario Sunday evening was typical at local stores as news of a likely case of the COVID-19 reached the Walla Walla area.
“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions,” Payton McCormick, a corporate spokesperson for Walmart, told the U-B in an email this morning.
Josh Hooker, manager of Walla Walla’s Super 1 Foods, said the store ran out of hand sanitizer and masks a couple of days ago.
“Purell is short-housing products to each warehouse, only allocating a certain amount to each store based on their volume,” he said. “Most of their products are going to health care facilities.”
Hooker said the number of people coming to the store has not changed significantly, but shoppers are stocking up more on paper products, water bottles, sanitation wipes and dry goods, he said.
Southgate Center Market is also out of hand sanitizer, said owner Randi Kelly.
The Albertsons in Walla Walla sold out of Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer and masks, Ben Garcia, assistant store manager said. A new shipment is coming tonight.
Andy’s Market still has paper goods but did sell out of hand sanitizer as well, said manager Dave Gordon.
“In the last couple of weeks we’ve had a hard time getting these products,” he said.