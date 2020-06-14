The Walla Walla County Rural Library District will begin curbside pickup service Monday at all branches, except in College Place.
According to Executive Director Rhonda Gould, the district's summer reading program will also be available this summer with registration opening after Monday on the district's website at ubne.ws/wwcrld.
Gould said the district is beginning "to cautiously reopen businesses and social hubs in the wake of COVID-19."
All branches will be using a phased approach "to ensure the safety of staff and patrons by taking an empirical and research-backed approach in circulating materials, disinfecting surfaces in the building, and maintaining social distancing," she said.
Holds on the catalog of materials at each branch can be made on the website or over the phone.
Gould said materials will not be transferred between the branches for now, so reserved items must be picked up at their specific branches.
"We look forward to continuing to serve our communities and expand our services as we navigate the 'new normal' together in the coming months," Gould said.