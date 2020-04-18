Hundreds of people in the Walla Walla Valley went home with a 35-pound bag of free, russet potatoes and a grocery sack of yellow onions Friday courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“It was a very generous donation from these farms,” said Kelly Taylor, director of communications for the Walla Walla Stake. “They wanted help distributing the produce to the community, so that’s what we did.”
Except for one truck-load a bishop from Pendleton took to his community, most of the 35,000 pounds of potatoes went to community members here feeling the pressure of economic strain and uncertainty in this time of a global coronavirus pandemic.
The giveaway, open to all, began at noon in the church parking lot on Second Avenue, and by the time Taylor drove by again at 2 p.m., the piles of produce were nearly gone.
A handful of Mormon missionaries, most wearing masks in a variety of colors, worked to fill sacks from bulk storage bins containing roughly 6,000 pounds of onions.
Other youthful volunteers routed cars through the parking lot in a steady, neat line. Several ran between the central bagging location and cars at the front of the line to drop the roots and tubers into open trunks. Drivers smiled and waved and they made their exit.
The same scene was happening simultaneously at the Hermiston Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to church communication specialist Kristin Hunt.
AriNorthwest and River Point Farms supplied the potatoes and onions from their Oregon fields in Boardman and the Echo/Butter Creek areas. Both farms are owned by Utah-based AgReserves, a for-profit company owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Many of our employees live in Hermiston and Walla Walla, so with the pandemic going on and knowing that people are out of work and families are struggling, we thought it would be a good thing to share these two commodities with the community,” said Pat Tolman, a vice president with AgReserves in charge of AgriNorthwest and River Point Farms.
Most farmers are strained by the effects of COVID-19 and the stay-home orders that have closed or slowed restaurants and shuttered schools in many states across the nation.
CNN reported Thursday that a potato farm in Idaho was giving away about 2 million potatoes so they wouldn’t go to waste, and news media in Wisconsin have confirmed reports that dairy farmers are dumping milk they can’t get rid of because of the closures.
“We are definitely feeling the impact,” Tolman said, “and it varies by commodity and varieties and by whether you have contracts or not. … But this particular donation today was simply to help the community.”