As health officials across the nation look for help in damming the again-rising tide of COVID-19 infections, those in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties are among them.
Vaccination rates in Walla Walla County residents age 18 and up are nearly stalled at 59%, public health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky told county commissioners Monday, July 26.
Other than a brief moment when rates plateaued, cases of the disease have been on the rise since early June, he said in a weekly update.
“I’m thinking about what else we can do,” Kaminsky said, adding he’s heard about some places in the state calling for wearing indoor masking mandates to resume.
Employees in the Department of Community Health are once again wearing masks while at work, he said.
The physician said the county case rate of COVID-19 is at 435 people per 100,000, rates last seen in October and January.
When Washington state was using its four-step “Roadmap to Recovery” plan, the goal was to have just 25 cases per 100,000, Kaminsky reminded commissioners and their audience.
“And the last time we met that metric was in May, 2020,” he said.
County health officials on Monday reported 266 active cases of the coronavirus — on July 24, 2020, there were 83 people with active cases in Walla Walla County and 322 people in Umatilla County.
Kaminsky said an update from Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials shows bed capacity is concerning.
Staff are seeing 10-15 COVID-19 patients on the daily census, almost all of them unvaccinated for the illness, with up to four of such patients needing intensive care.
St. Mary's patient load is often over bed capacity and providers there are seeing high numbers of people in its emergency department. At the same time, the hospital is suffering the same shortage of providers and staff being seen across the nation, Kaminsky said.
“The hospital is stressed but seems to be holding its own,” he said.
The health department is planning a “vaccination blitz” the first week in August, Kaminsky told commissioners, and his hope is that residents will talk to their neighbors and friends about getting immunized.
“People are going to get COVID, it’s that infectious," he said. "But the vaccine offers much more control … We have the opportunity to prevent serious illness and death.”
Kaminsky can see this firsthand, he said. His brother, not in optimal health, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. His brother chose not to get vaccinated against it, a choice the health officer said he respects.
“But now I am really worried about him,” he said.
The doctor said that while the federal and state governments seem to be done making health recommendations for counties, those like Walla Walla don’t have the means to enforce mandates.
Across the state, the nation and the world, case rates are going up in unvaccinated populations, Kaminsky added.
“Eventually someone is going to have to make guidelines,” he said.
His department is working to get the vaccination message out, he said in response to audience questions.
Because news releases from community health about COVID-19 require a vetting process through the county, such information is coming out more on the department’s Facebook page, where staff can “push out what we want,” Kaminsky said.
Ultimately, however, he can’t say if messaging from his position is helpful and Kaminsky is encouraging a more peer-to-peer care approach.
The Department of Community Health will open vaccine clinics on Aug. 4, 11 and 18 at Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1025 S. Second Ave.
The clinics on Aug. 4 and 11 will run 3-5 p.m., with walk-ins available from 3:30-5 p.m.
The clinic on Aug. 18 will run from 3-7 p.m., with walk-ins available from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Any other vaccination clinics will be announced as officials evaluate the interest level in the county. For more information go to ubne.ws/wwvaxclinics.