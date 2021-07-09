Walla Walla County health authorities issued an update on the COVID-19 situation Thursday, July 8.
There has been a persistent rise in positive COVID-19 cases since early June and case numbers here per 100,000 people continues to hover around 300 for a second consecutive week, officials said.
Public health staff has linked nearly 90% of the county's active cases to residents who are not vaccinated, including a large number of people ages 45-60, as well as children under age 12 who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
As of Thursday morning, the county has 179 active cases, with three residents hospitalized for the virus. Overall there has been 5,646 residents who have tested positive for the disease; 283 of those were hospitalized. State data reports 69 related deaths.
Over the past two weeks, Department of Community Health employees have identified 19 local breakthrough cases in people who were fully vaccinated. The majority of them experienced mild to no symptoms, officials said in a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of June 28, more than 154 million people in the United States have been vaccinated. Breakthrough cases are to be expected, however, since no vaccine is 100% effective.
"There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19," note CDC officials.
About 56% of eligible Walla Walla County residents are fully vaccinated; the goal is 70%, a number deemed by experts as needed to significantly reduce community spread of the illness in unvaccinated people.
Local health officials are urging everyone who is not fully vaccinated to become so, noting there are multiple locations in Walla Walla and College Place where the vaccine is available.
Those include Providence Southgate Medical Park, Albertsons, both Safeway locations, Walmart, Bi-Mart, Walgreens and Rite Aid.
For details, go to covidwwc.com/vaccine for more information.