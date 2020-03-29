Retired Walla Walla teacher dies from COVID-related illness

A retired Walla Walla High School teacher became the first person in Montana to die from a COVID-19 related illness.
Jim Tomlin, 77, died Thursday in a Kalispell hospital, minutes after last rites were given to him over the telephone, according to news reports from Montana.
Media outlets reported his had been the first confirmed case of COVID-19 where he lived in Lincoln County.
His decline starting last Monday was so rapid it became life-threatening before the results of his test confirmed the COVID-19 virus, according to an accounting on social media by his son, G. Scott Tomlin.
Fever, headaches and confusion spiraled into respiratory difficulty experienced in isolation due to policies for coronavirus treatment.
From quarantine, his wife Marcia said good-bye over the phone, reports explained. His three children were in Washington and unable to get access even if they’d left.
Word of Tomlin’s death traveled quickly to Walla Walla, where he spent a career teaching science and humanities.
The 1961 Walla Walla High School graduate circled back to his alma mater as an educator, beside Marcia, who also taught. The two were highly regarded by students and peers for being positive forces in academics and life.
“I remember Jim as a person that brightened up the room when he walked in,” Wa-Hi physical education teacher and longtime coach Eric Hisaw said Saturday.
In the remaining years Tomlin taught after Hisaw began, he left a lasting impression.
“He was positive, energetic, funny, compassionate and he had such an infectious smile,” Hisaw said. “He was passionate about Wa-Hi athletics, music, drama, and he loved his students.”
Former student Josh Morton has memories of Tomlin’s 1991 air and space class so vivid he still thinks of them when he looks at cloud formations.
“He had creative ways to keep us engaged,” said Morton. “He just connected with students from all walks of life.”
Now an eighth-grade language arts teacher himself in Port Orchard, Wash., Morton said he draws on the work of Tomlin to try to make his lessons relevant and relatable to students.
“I like to think I’ve got a piece of Jim, along with some of the other teachers who are still with us,” he said.
Morton remained connected over the years with Marcia Tomlin through social media, following along as the couple retired about a decade ago and made their way to Bull Lake in the northwestern corner of Montana.
The location was perfect for a nature-loving outdoorsman, which was how his son described his dad in an interview with the Flathead Beacon.
“He was a fisher and a golfer,” Tomlin was quoted in the Kalispell newspaper. “He loved the Montana life, he built that circle of friends and family — and friends that become family. He loved nothing better than the summertime when people would come to visit.”