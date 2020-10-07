Walla Walla County health officials said eight more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday, making an active case count of 58 people and an overall total of 947 cases within the county.
One person is in the hospital, and there have been six deaths.
Umatilla County public health staff reported 13 people newly diagnosed with the coronavirus Wednesday, upping the overall county confirmed case total to 2,970, including 42 deaths.
Seven residents are in the hospital.
Oregon Health Authority’s data team also released a weekly report that showed several workplace outbreaks of COVID-19 around Umatilla County.
From Lamb Weston in Hermiston to Keystone RV Company in Pendleton, 19 companies or organizations meet the state threshold for reporting such cases — there are at least 30 employees with five testing positive for the disease in each operation.
None of the outbreaks were based in Milton-Freewater, Athena or Weston.
The report showed Milton-Freewater has had 161 residents with positive tests, Athena has stayed at 10 and Weston at 13.
State numbers
Washington health officials reported the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 91,208 after another 545 new cases and 12 new deaths were confirmed Wednesday.
In a report on long-term care facilities, experts found as of Monday a total of 7,520 COVID-19 cases, or 8% of total cases, and 1,184 deaths, or 55% of total related deaths, have been identified as associated with a nursing home, assisted-living facility or adult family home. These cases include residents as well as employees and visitors, the state Department of Health said.
Not all of these cases were exposed at such a facility, and many of the people with positive cases of the virus visited multiple places during their exposure period, some perhaps after symptoms were evident, officials said.
Oregon Health Authority staff said two people died from the virus, and there were 305 confirmed and presumptive cases Wednesday, putting the overall state total at 583 related deaths and 35,634 cases.
From Sept. 28 through Sunday, 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported across Oregon, up 3% from the prior week’s tally of 1,999, officials said in the weekly update.
The number of newly tested Oregonians decreased by 7% to 22,548, while the percentage of tests that were positive increased slightly to 6.3%.
Twenty-five Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19, up from 18 the previous week; 119 state residents were hospitalized, down from 143 the previous week.