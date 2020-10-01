According to a new reporting system between Oregon’s health and education departments, there are six school staff or volunteers across the state currently positive for COVID-19.
One was at Ferndale Elementary School in Milton-Freewater. Illness onset was Sept. 16, data shows.
Because no students are being served onsite at Ferndale, however, health officials are classifying the positive test result as workplace-related rather than education-related.
The latest reporting protocol will encompass all public and private schools and programs, students and staff, according to officials, and be published weekly.
The metric will allow Oregonians to be aware of potential exposures to COVID-19 in schools and provides information about the spread of the virus, officials said.
Milton-Freewater Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Duff praised Umatilla County Public Health department's swift response to the Ferndale situation, saying health workers were starting the notification and other processes within the hour after the district employee tested positive.
Because district staff is following recommended state and county safety protocols, virus exposure was "very limited" within the school building. An entry log allowed contact tracers immediate information about who had been in the building with the ill employee, Duff said.
Thursday in Umatilla County, five new positive cases of people with the coronavirus were confirmed, pushing the county’s tally to date to 2,899 people, including 41 deaths.
Currently four people are in the hospital with the illness, officials reported.
Walla Walla County has two more residents diagnosed with the disease Thursday, making an overall count of 928 people, 67 of those currently with active cases. No resident is hospitalized with the virus right now, and 856 people are counted as recovered from COVID-19, according to Thursday's numbers as of 5:15 p.m.
There have been five virus-related deaths in the county.
State numbers
COVID-19 claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 560, Oregon Health Authority workers reported just after midnight Thursday.
There are 363 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 33,862.
In local numbers, Milton-Freewater is now at 157 total cases, Athena still at 10 and Weston is at 13 people, one more than last week.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 88,116 total residents who have had the coronavirus and 2,132 deaths, up 564 from the 87,552 cases from Wednesday’s numbers and up six deaths from the 2,126 count that day.
There have been at least 7,573 related hospitalizations, according to the DOH.