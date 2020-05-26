Walla Walla County health officials today reported one new case of COVID-19 for a total of 108 positive test results through the pandemic.
Three cases are currently active, with one county resident hospitalized for the illness outside the county, officials said. Two people have died as a result of the infection.
Case counts can change as new cases go through investigation and contact tracing, according to Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Officials in Umatilla County today reported four new cases for a total of 113 cases of COVID-19 there. Just 18 of those are active and four still considered as probable positive cases. The county has had three deaths from the coronavirus, and one person remains hospitalized.
Washington state officials noted Friday about 11,000 negative lab results have not yet been entered into the state's data system, and about 27% of people with negative test results don't yet have an assigned county under which to be listed. Department of Health staff is working to fix the issue, officials said on the website.