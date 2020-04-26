Rapid testing for COVID-19 in the works for Walla Walla

A public/private partnership will bring rapid COVID-19 testing to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, in a move considered critical to the restoration of business and public health.
Local governments last week committed to helping fund the more than $170,000 Cepheid GeneXpert platform that, when fully functional, will produce test results in about a 45-minute timeframe, drastically reducing the days it sometimes takes now to ship and process tests, officials say.
The effort is led by the Providence St. Mary Foundation, the philanthropic arm that helps raise funds for equipment, programs and technology for the hospital.
Fundraising was anchored by a $50,000 private donation from Dr. Richard Simon, Sleep Center/former General Internist and HIV expert, and Deberah Simon, senior lecturer in chemistry at Whitman College. Additional private donations are matching that, while government agencies and a local fire district have also committed to fund contributions also.
Commitments include $30,000 from the Port of Walla Walla, $20,000 from the city of Walla Walla, and $10,000 from the city of College Place. Walla Walla County commissioners are expected to formalize their $20,000 contribution. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 is dedicating funds to this also.
Port Executive Director Pat Reay said the pandemic has created both a health-care and economic crisis. It’s only expected to grow in the coming week as testing takes place for the more than 1,400 employees at Tyson Fresh Meats, and as cases emerge through the state Department of Corrections and long-term care facilities.
This comes, he told commissioners via conference call during the Port’s regular meeting last Thursday, as conversations swirl around strategies to reopen.
“The issue is how are we going to get people back to work,” Reay said afterward.
“It’s going to take cooperation, collaboration and partnerships to get out of this together.”
Once funds are secured, an order can be placed for the platform. Estimates on the delivery timeline change with demand. Currently it’s at two to three weeks out from order and shipping, said Providence St. Mary Lab Director David Jansen. The arrival at St. Mary won’t signal an immediate change in local testing, he said.
Not only will the equipment need to be validated its first week of operation, but testing supplies continue to be in high demand.
Priority testing will be for patients admitted in the Emergency Department for COVID-19.
Jansen said that number ranges from five to 10 per day right now. St. Mary has been able to courier tests to Kadlec Medical Center in Tri-Cities, where a Cepheid machine can produce quick results.
With an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week or so, Jansen said more testing has gone there or to Spokane. But primarily lab work has been processed through diagnostics firm LabCorp.
Tests travel to Phoenix, taking about a day to arrive and turning around results another two to three days after that.
“It can be a nerve-wracking time” for patients, Jansen said. Once tested, they self-isolate until results come back.
The process has a ripple effect, too, on the medical supply chain as health professionals use personal protective equipment in short supply to monitor patients who may have symptoms but turn out free from the infection.
The greater impact will be longer term, he and Reay agreed.
At full capacity and when supply restrictions are no longer a challenge, the machine can process up to 380 tests a day.
Jansen said science shows COVID-19 could become a seasonal disease, so the machine would have long-term application around the coronavirus. However, it also can process more tests beyond that.
All patients currently admitted for surgeries or into the Intensive Care Unit are automatically tested for MRSA, for example. Rather than send the tests out to a lab, they could be performed in-house, saving time. Results could also be processed on test kits for sexually transmitted diseases, which are now sent out, as well.
Cepheid developed the automated molecular test for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. With the continued shortage of supplies, St. Mary would use a combination of Cepheid and out-of-community resources for testing until rapid testing could be available to anyone who needs it.