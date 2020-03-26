Well, everybody’s giving advice for what to do when you’re basically stuck at home, including in this town where that means “quarantining.”
The word “quarantine” comes from 14th-century Venice, which adopted the practice of isolating crews of incoming ships for a period of 40 days — “quarantino” — to prevent the spread of the Black Death into their highly confined city.
I’m not here to tell you to wash your hands or avoid touching your face — you’ve already heard all that.
I’m here with some ideas for ways to enjoy music during a time when none is on offer publicly.
And let there be no mistake: Music is crucial in times of stress. Thus, Quarantones: Music that celebrates life.
I recently read how the people of Rome, confined to their apartments during the outbreak, have taken to standing on their balconies and singing the national anthem as a large socially isolated chorus. Bravo to them.
We also know that people deprived of almost all hope, freedom and even nutrition have struggled to make music together, as was witnessed in Nazi prison camps. Some famous compositions survive from that era, foremost among them Olivier Messaien’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” 1941.
In the hopes I won’t have to do this again in a month, I’m offering concerts to enjoy on your own.
I made up a list of pieces that seem to do an extra good job of celebrating the joy of being alive and offer you ideas on hearing (or watching) performances of them online.
They are a mix of old and new and are listed in order of length: short to long, like the verses of the Qu’ran.
If you are looking for them online, note that after each piece I give an approximate timing, as well as a performer’s name in the event there is a particular performance that I recommend. If there’s no performer’s name, make your own choice.
1. Antonio Vivaldi, Mandolin Concerto in C. (Avi Avital with the Venice Baroque Orchestra, 8 minutes.) A lively performance by the Israeli mandolinist provides a vitality of the sound contrasts in a way that many recordings, made with classical guitar, can’t achieve. People often scoff at Vivaldi for producing concerti that “all sound alike” while forgetting that his job was to provide works as rapidly as possible for the orchestra of a school for orphan girls and young women in 18th-century Venice. He did a great job, and some of his pieces (such as the famous “Four Seasons”) stand out. This is one of the standouts, often played with that set. It was written in the same year, 1725.
2. Michael Torke, Bright Blue Music (David Zinman, 9 minutes). Torke wrote that he wanted to adopt the simplest of all possible harmonies — just tonic and dominant chords in D major. “With the simplest means, my musical emotions and impulses were free to guide me. Working was exuberant: I would leave my outdoor studio and the trees and bushes seemed to dance and the sky seemed a bright blue.” The “blueness” of this music has nothing to do with the blues or feeling “blue,” but rather stems from the fact that Torke possesses a somewhat rare trait called “synaesthesia,” one of whose manifestations is that he sees colors when he hears chords or melodies. D major is a blue color for him.
3. George Enescu, Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (Simon Rattle, 12 minutes). The Romanian composer (1881-1955) composed and first performed this work in Paris in 1901, then in New York in 1950, in a program celebrating his 60th year as a performing musician (check the dates: definitely a child prodigy). The piece is a free-spirited assemblage of Romanian and Romani, folk elements, mainly dances, though it opens with a tender melody, the folk tune that sings, roughly, “I have a buck and I’ll drink it away.” If you like that, proceed to the Romanian Rhapsody No. 2, written and premiered at the same time as No. 1.
4. Jennifer Higdon, Blue Cathedral (12 minutes) American composer Higdon should become a favorite of yours if she isn’t already. She started in music listening to pop groups such as the Beatles, the Stones and Simon and Garfunkel, and transitioned into creating classical music that is accessible, melodic and expressive. About “Blue Cathedral,” she wrote she envisioned entering a glass cathedral in the sky, progressing through it amidst the clouds and blueness. “I wanted to create the sensation of contemplation and quiet peace at the beginning, moving towards the feeling of celebration and ecstatic expansion of the soul, all the while singing along with that heavenly music.”
5. Igor Stravinsky, Octet for Winds (16-17 minutes). The Octet was written in 1923 when the European world was still recovering from the overwhelming tragedy of World War I, and it made sense to limit the size of instrumental ensembles for financial reasons. In it Stravinsky initiated a move away from his better-known large orchestral works such as The Rite of Spring, toward what came to be called “Neo-classicism,” an emphasis on tight structure and elegant expression. At first, the press hated it; as the century progressed, it gained admirers. I’m one.
6. Caroline Shaw, Partita for Eight Vocies (Roomful of Teeth, 24 minutes). Caroline Shaw is, like Jennifer Higdon, a living American composer. In fact, one of the reasons I included her on this list is that we were headed to Portland last week to hear her perform — but the concert was canceled. This work, an exciting, eclectic work for unaccompanied voices, includes classical-style singing, country-style singing, speech and other vocal sounds and in 2013 won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, making Shaw (at 31) the youngest recipient in the history of the award. (In the video, Shaw is the singer wearing the striped shirt.)
7. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Clarinet Quintet, K. 581. (30 minutes). I suppose you could choose almost any work by Mozart, who seems, like some geniuses, to have cherished every moment of his short life and to have inserted that love into his creative efforts. But this quintet, to me, does an outstanding job of condensing that spirit into four movements of highly compressed clarity.
8. Felix Mendelssohn, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Seiji Ozawa, 57 minutes). The young genius Mendelssohn was only 17 when he composed this masterwork (1825). He and his (also genius) sister Fanny had, as children, put on home performances of Shakespeare’s play, playing all the parts between the two of them, and one afternoon the teenager went out to the family’s back yard and re-imagined the story, deciding to write this work.
Listen for, first, the spellbinding opening chords: the twittering of fairies, the braying of the ass Bottom and the more regal sonorities of Oberon and Titania, lords of the fairies. Go forth and celebrate life.