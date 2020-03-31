“Oh, that’s one of mine,” Sarah Villanueva said, a bubble of joy popping out of her exclamation.
With that, the Sharpstein Elementary School teacher pulled on a fresh pair of disposable gloves and hurried to get the right work packet intended just for the third-grader waiting outside the school on Howard Street.
It mattered not that a late March wind howled through the trees and rain furiously pelted everyone — this was Monday, the one brief opening for a face-to-face encounter between students and teachers in this new coronavirus world.
That’s when elementary students in Walla Walla Public Schools go to their respective schools to pick up classwork for the week.
Those few moments of interaction mean much more than a manila envelope of assignments to help keep kids learning while Washington state’s schools were ordered shuttered mid-March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
No matter how brief the encounters, it’s a slice of the normal that so recently was, said Maria Garcia, Sharpstein’s principal and acting vestibule monitor.
For educators, having the bustle of helping kids — albeit one at a time — eases the void of Tuesday through Friday, when they are rattling around empty classrooms as they create lesson plans.
“School without kids is just weird,” Garcia said.
“It’s wonderful to get this opportunity at least once a week. It’s the fuel that fires the teachers’ passion.”
This new version of school began last week and on this Monday, children returned those assignments to their teachers all around Walla Walla.
The excitement was palpable. By 11 a.m., about 100 families had claimed their packets, according to a tally kept on a rolling whiteboard.
With lunchtime approaching, heavy traffic was anticipated.
That’s a popular couple of hours, when families can also pick up a sack lunch for students, Garcia said.
The Pleyo brothers showed up with their mom and younger siblings at 11:15 a.m. Elijah, 8, and Orion, 5, bounced around the vestibule as Garcia gathered the work with their names on it.
Their mom, Jeralynn Potter, said doing school at home was going well.
“It’s keeping them busy,” she said, shifting the baby in her arms.
When Rilee Dahlin arrived with his grandmother, the second-grader knew he was due for a free book, said his teacher, Julie Hill.
“He read 20 books,” Hill said.
Staff had prepared for even this. Green bins lined a shelf just inside the door, a colored dot indicating the reading level of the used books packed inside. Garcia grabbed a bin in each hand so Rilee would have plenty of choices and took them to him.
As the clock ticked, families began lining up outside, staying 6 feet apart. Mostly.
Students grinned at seeing each other, waving happily, while restrained by a parent’s arm from spontaneous hugs. They were allowed into the Sharpstein entrance one group at a time, to put finished work into the waiting blue bins and retrieve fresh printouts.
This week every elementary student of WWPS also got a jump rope, one of the ways the district is trying to answer multiple student needs.
McKenzie Bostwick had included a plant project for her third-grade students, soil and seed bagged up.
“I’m sending it with this science journal,” Bostwick said, leafing through a stapled-together workbook.
“They were going to be doing a plant grow in the classroom. This way they still get to do it.”
Garcia has been awed to see the creative ways her staff has confronted current reality.
“I think the teachers here are very excited about planning learning activities the kids can do at home,” she said.
“One teacher said it was giving him renewed energy.”
The building’s standard hasn’t changed, even if the setting has, Garcia said.
“We have the same goal — high levels of learning for all the kids.”
It’s definitely more difficult to see if that’s taking place, however. Teachers can’t see students’ faces, to watch for the light bulb turning on. They can’t see the smile of understanding spread from ear to ear.
That’s why her crew is eager to investigate those packets being returned, Garcia said, “to see what they are learning.”
In their turn as homeroom teachers, parents are finding this can be a tough job.
One mom shook her head as Garcia asked how things are going at home.
“My kids would rather be at school,” the parent said.
“I can’t even figure out the stupid math sheet. And I’m 34.”
Jennifer Montross is worried for the longer-term consequences.
As a first-grader, her son Nathaniel is not yet a big fan of school, and this unplanned break could make things harder when school resumes, Montross said.
“I think any time kids are out for an extended break, at least for my kids, they struggle to get back to a schedule.”
Most parents are now in positions they haven’t been prepared for, Garcia said.
“That’s OK, we’re all just getting used to this. There are a lot of benefits to being forced to blow up the system. There are going to be things we are learning how to do that will be beneficial to student learning and parent engagement.”
Some things were exactly the same on Monday, though.
Sharpstein kindergarten teacher Danae Darby, coming in from greeting a family, held aloft doily hearts featuring colorful artwork by a student named Lucy.
“I told my families I’d be out here from 11 to noon, so they could see me. I need my fix,” Darby said, her hand gently smoothing the pink paper.
“I’m not crying.”