Providence Cardiac Rehabilitation is suspending its daily services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The temporary closure took effect at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at the end of the day Friday.
About 50 people attend cardiac rehabilitation at St. Mary each day, the announcement said. Many of those people have already opted out of their visits.
The majority of patients in cardiac rehabilitation are older with significant underlying health issues and those considered at the greatest risk for complications from COVID-19, the announcement from St. Mary said.
“While rehabilitation plays an essential role in recovering from a cardiac event, Providence believes that given spread of COVID-19, it would be prudent for cardiac rehabilitation patients to remain at home and avoid crowds to the extent possible,” the release explained.
Providence is contacting patients and exploring options for exercises that can be done at home.