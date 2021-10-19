Vaccination compliance is high at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, officials said Tuesday, Oct. 19, and the state mandate isn’t expected to have a significant impact on operations.

Providence officials, who released the agency’s employee COVID-19 vaccination numbers Tuesday, said they knew the community had concerns about the impact of Washington state’s mandate on the Walla Walla hospital and wanted to give residents current information regarding its more than 1,100 employees.

Five troopers serving Walla Walla-area Washington State Patrol district fired over vaccine mandate SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: Is the mandate helping or hurting attitudes about vaccination in the Valley? What does the mandate mean for hospitals, police agencies and other institutions locally? Find out as we investigate these questions throughout the week.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August that all state health care workers had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, along with state employees and long-term care workers.

“As of this morning, Providence in Walla Walla, including Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Providence Medical Group, has a compliance rate of 98% with the COVID-19 state vaccination mandate,” a news release said.

That means Providence’s staff members have either been vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption, officials said.

“We are grateful that the vast majority of our caregivers have received their vaccinations — an essential step toward keeping our patients and caregivers safe. The remaining caregivers who did not submit proof of vaccination or submit an exemption request were placed on leave, and we are working with each individual to help them come into compliance.”

The high vaccination rate means hospital operations will not be significantly affected by staff losses associated with the state’s vaccination rule, but one of the smallest programs, cardiac rehabilitation, is being paused for four to six weeks.

Providence patient and U.S. military veteran Tom Carter has been worried about this moment.

Carter, 76, initially feared the cardiac rehab program would close altogether, which would be a tremendous loss for the community, he said.

“I just got a double stent six weeks ago in Spokane, and rehab is a very important key to my recovery.”

That he was carrying around a completely blocked vein came as a shock to the retiree, who called the situation a “widow maker.”

With its discovery, he “dodged a bullet and got it fixed,” Carter said.

Since the surgery, he has been attending sessions at Providence twice a week. With the program closing temporarily, Carter is being directed to go to Tri-Cities for his rehabilitation work.

That’s not happening, he said.

“That’s two times a week, 120 miles each time. I am not going to do this.”

Carter said he feels fortunate to be healthy again and capable of doing just about anything, including fence building and wheelbarrow pushing. But many of his fellow patients are older and in visibly declining health, he said.

“I’m not so concerned for myself, but for other people in there. Shutting the program down is really going to affect other people’s health.”

Providence recognizes that cardiac rehabilitation is important for some patients, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.

“That’s why we have invested in the program by hiring additional staff.”

The temporary halt to the service will give those new employees, hired to enhance cardiac care, time to get familiar with the program here, Obenland said.